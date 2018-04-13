Dinelson Lamet to undergo Tommy John surgery

Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet will miss the remainder of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the club announced Friday. Lamet suffered an elbow strain during the tail end of spring training and had been working his way back to the mound over the last several weeks. A recent MRI revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, however, and Lamet elected to undergo the procedure with Dr. Keith Meister next week.

Lamet was scheduled to begin his second season in the majors after breaking into the league last year. He finished his rookie campaign with a 7-8 record in 21 starts and put up a 4.57 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 10.9 SO/9 over 114 1/3 innings. Prior to sustaining his season-ending injury, the young righty impressed again in camp this spring and was expected to resume his role at the front end of San Diego’s rotation.

Now, of course, those plans will be shelved for another year or more, depending on how smoothly his recovery goes. “I talked to my agent, we got a second opinion and everyone agrees that this was my best option,” Lamet said Friday. “I think there were other methods that I could have tried. None of them would have allowed me to come back throwing the way that I throw.”