Dinelson Lamet to undergo Tommy John surgery

Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet will miss the remainder of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the club announced Friday. Lamet suffered an elbow strain during the tail end of spring training and had been working his way back to the mound over the last several weeks. A recent MRI revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, however, and Lamet elected to undergo the procedure with Dr. Keith Meister next week.
Lamet was scheduled to begin his second season in the majors after breaking into the league last year. He finished his rookie campaign with a 7-8 record in 21 starts and put up a 4.57 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 10.9 SO/9 over 114 1/3 innings. Prior to sustaining his season-ending injury, the young righty impressed again in camp this spring and was expected to resume his role at the front end of San Diego’s rotation.
Now, of course, those plans will be shelved for another year or more, depending on how smoothly his recovery goes. “I talked to my agent, we got a second opinion and everyone agrees that this was my best option,” Lamet said Friday. “I think there were other methods that I could have tried. None of them would have allowed me to come back throwing the way that I throw.”
Seven players have been suspended following an intense altercation between the Rockies and Padres on Wednesday afternoon, the league announced Friday. Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado were hit the hardest for their actions during the brawl and will each serve a five-game suspension. Perdomo, who instigated the confrontation after purposefully throwing at Arenado, is not expected to appeal his suspension and will need to be replaced in advance of Monday’s series opener against the Dodgers. Arenado was also charged as a co-instigator of the fight after charging the mound and is planning to appeal. “I was just defending myself. […] They throw hard out there and reactions happen, and that’s all it was,” he told reporters.
Five other players also received penalties for their actions: Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra was saddled with a four-game suspension and Padres reliever Buddy Baumann was given a one-game suspension. Rockies right-hander German Marquez was slapped with a fine for his involvement in the fracas, as was Padres catcher A.J. Ellis and shortstop Freddy Galvis. Parra, whose four-game penalty stemmed from a punch he landed during the brawl, also intends to appeal the decision.
AJ Cassavell of MLB.com points out that the Rockies can stagger the suspensions for Arenado and Parra so they won’t need to replace both players at once. The Padres, meanwhile, will need to select a replacement for Perdomo against the Dodgers; while they have yet to announce a starter, possible options include right-hander Jordan Lyles and southpaw Robbie Erlin.