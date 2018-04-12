The Cubs are lecturing the fun right out of Javier Baez

Cubs second baseman Javier Baez is on a roll. For the second straight day on Wednesday, he clubbed a pair of home runs, helping the Cubs beat the Pirates 13-5. Here’s what they looked like:

After the game, Baez was very introspective. Via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic:

Javier Baez: “You know what I really got out of today? You know what I learned? How ugly I looked on that fly ball. I tossed the bat really high. I didn’t run to first base. A lot of teammates came up to me and they said it in a good way. You learn from it." — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) April 12, 2018

Javier Baez: "After I hit that fly ball where I tossed the bat really high, I was kind of mad about it. Not because of the fly ball, just the way I looked for the kids and everybody that follows me. That’s not a good look, so I learned that from today.” — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) April 12, 2018

Baez burst onto the national scene when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. He’s been one of baseball’s flashiest players and one of the most fun players to watch. He very clearly has a blast playing baseball, which is a lot more entertaining than your average stone-faced, emotionless player. Baseball would do well to encourage more players to showcase their personalities like Baez. Instead, Baez’s teammates and coaches are going to lecture the fun right out of him.

Baez is a baseball player and sometimes a baseball player needs to keep his emotions in check — just check out tonight’s Red Sox-Yankees game for a reason why. But Baez has shown that he can be a highly productive player while having fun, and that should be encouraged for as long as it works. Baez isn’t lollygagging to first base on grounders in the hole; he’s admiring no-doubt home runs.

When I was a kid, everyone wanted to mimic Ken Griffey, Jr. when we played backyard baseball and in Little League. That’s because Griffey was one of the few players back then to play with personality and swagger. Griffey was the most popular player of the 1990’s and was responsible for introducing baseball to a lot of people who otherwise wouldn’t have been interested. Is Baez Griffey as a player? No. But he can be himself and make the game a whole lot more interesting and help attract new fans to the game. Baseball is more fun with a crowd.

Please stop trying to kill Javier Baez’s personality.

