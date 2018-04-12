Report: Nationals sign Mark Reynolds

The Nationals have signed first baseman Mark Reynolds, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. It’s a minor league deal, per Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post.

Reynolds, 34, went unsigned through the offseason and spring training as he was holding out for a major league deal. He spent last season with the Rockies, hitting .267/.352/.487 with 30 home runs and 97 RBI in 593 plate appearances. The numbers were flashy but he had significant home/road OPS of .978/.703, respectively.

The Nationals are spoken for at first base with Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Adams behind him, so it seems like Reynolds will serve as organizational depth for now.

