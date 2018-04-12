Reds release Yovani Gallardo

The Reds announced on Thursday that pitcher Yovani Gallardo cleared weavers and rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A, thereby becoming a free agent. Gallardo had been designated for assignment by the Reds on Tuesday.

Gallardo, 32, struggled in three relief appearances for the Reds, yielding eight runs on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Once a fixture of the Brewers’ rotation in the first half of this decade, Gallardo has struggled over the last three years. He posted a 5.42 ERA with the Orioles across 23 starts in 2016 and a 5.72 ERA in 22 starts and six relief appearances with the Mariners last year.

Teams are always on the hunt for pitching depth, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Gallardo latched on with another team soon, but he’ll likely have to test his mettle at Triple-A before he’s trusted in major league games again.

Follow @Baer_Bill