Reds release Yovani Gallardo

By Bill BaerApr 12, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
The Reds announced on Thursday that pitcher Yovani Gallardo cleared weavers and rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A, thereby becoming a free agent. Gallardo had been designated for assignment by the Reds on Tuesday.

Gallardo, 32, struggled in three relief appearances for the Reds, yielding eight runs on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Once a fixture of the Brewers’ rotation in the first half of this decade, Gallardo has struggled over the last three years. He posted a 5.42 ERA with the Orioles across 23 starts in 2016 and a 5.72 ERA in 22 starts and six relief appearances with the Mariners last year.

Teams are always on the hunt for pitching depth, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Gallardo latched on with another team soon, but he’ll likely have to test his mettle at Triple-A before he’s trusted in major league games again.

Joey Votto gets first day off since September 2016

By Bill BaerApr 12, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the lineup for Thursday night’s series opener against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Nothing is wrong with Votto; manager Bryan Price just wants to give the veteran a day off, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

This marks Votto’s first day off since September 2, 2016. Votto started in all 162 games last season as well as the first 11 games of this season. In total, he started 202 consecutive games. It’s not quite Cal Ripken, Jr.’s streak, but impressive nevertheless.

Votto, 34, is batting .273/.313/.273 with zero extra-base hits and three RBI in 48 plate appearances this season. Perhaps the day off will help Votto’s bat to come around.

Adam Duvall is starting at first base in Votto’s place for the 2-9 Reds on Thursday.