Players Association releases a statement laying claim to gambling revenue

By Craig CalcaterraApr 12, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
We’ve talked a great deal about Major League Baseball’s newfound interest in sports gambling. To bring you up to speed in case you forgot, sports gambling is illegal in every state except Nevada, but a case was argued in front of the Supreme Court late last year that will likely overturn that law, opening the door for legalized sports gambling everywhere. In anticipation of that decision, which could come any day now, a lot of states are drafting laws to implement and regulate sports gambling so that they can be ready to go soon as it’s legalized.

While sports leagues, including Major League Baseball, had long been on record opposing legalized sports betting, they’ve recently changed their tune because (a) it seems inevitable that we’ll have sports betting soon; and (b) if we’re gonna have it, they want to make money off of it too. To that end, MLB and the other leagues are pressuring states to get a cut of the proceeds. I discussed all of the ins-and-outs of that here last month.

Today the sports unions, including the Major League Baseball Players Association, released a statement in which they made it clear that, if the leagues are going to get in on the gambling gravy train, so too should the players:

It’s not all about wanting a cut, of course. Those comments about the “costs” are legitimate, I think. Players’ medical records and other stuff is going to become part of the vested financial interests of a lot more people than they currently are once gambling is legalized, for example. Make no mistake, however, this is mostly about claiming a cut of whatever the leagues are able to claim from gambling proceeds wherever it’s legalized.

As I argued last month, I’m skeptical of any claim by the sports leagues on state gambling revenue. It seems like a shakedown to me, and the fact that Rob Manfred and the other commissioners are using super disingenuous arguments in order to stake their claim should set off your b.s. alarm.

That said, if the leagues are going to realize gambling revenue — and it sure seems like they are, thanks to their high-powered lobbying operation — it stands to reason that the players should get some of it too. That money is 100% a function of their athletic exploits and there is no coherent argument Rob Manfred or the 30 owners can make that entitles them to it that does not also justify sharing it with the players.

Either way, the unions are smart to stake a claim here. The last time there was a novel revenue stream of substantial size in baseball was when the owners got together and created MLBAM, baseball’s internet operation. At the time, it was 100% a function of baseball, with ballplayers’ highlights and statistics forming the foundation and proof-of-concept for what became a multi-billion dollar business the owners just sold to Disney. The players missed out on that because they did not negotiate a stake in it at the bargaining table in 2002 or beyond, when they could’ve. Once it grew beyond baseball to include all manner of other entertainment and video products, the ship had sailed.

They appear to be unwilling to make the same mistake again. That’s smart. Now let’s see if they can get that cut they want.

 

Don Mattingly pulled his starter with a no-hitter going

By Craig CalcaterraApr 12, 2018, 9:41 AM EDT
Last night the Marlins started left-hander Jarlin Garcia against the Mets. It was his first big league start after 70 relief appearances. He had pitched wonderfully in long relief so far and the Fish made the call to put him in the rotation. Smart call, as Garcia began the game with six no-hit innings against the red hot Mets.

Even better: he needed only 77 pitches to do it. That was seemingly good news, because here’s what Don Mattingly said about Garcia before the game:

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Garcia — who pitched six and four innings in his two relief appearances this year — is stretched out enough to throw at least 90 pitches Wednesday.

“After that,” Mattingly said, “it will depend on what type of game he’s having. But he could go 105 or 110 pitches if he needed.

Guess that was a but optimistic, because those 77 pitches would be all he’d get. After Garcia left five Miami relievers combined to give up four runs on five hits and two walks, blowing the combined no-hitter and the ballgame.

It’s hard to blame Mattingly, though. The manager’s job is to help his team win, and Mattingly saw stuff during the game that made him question the wisdom of Garcia going longer. Here’s the Marlins skipper after the game:

“It’s real easy, honestly, but I know it’s not popular. I know he’s not going to make it . . . His last two innings he had deep counts, and you could tell he was laboring.”

Garcia was 32 and had multiple 200-inning seasons under his belt, sure, see what he’s got. For a 25-year-old kid who was making his first start, there’s no sense in pushing him and possibly risking him getting hurt.

I know people like to see no-hitters, but we should file this under “Stuff That is Perfectly Normal and Understandable in Today’s Game But Would Make Someone Who Woke Up From a Ten-Year Coma Absolutely Go Nuts.”

Wait, do we have a file for that already? I think we may need to make up that folder. Linda, could you do that for me? And then hold my calls as I prep for my next meeting. Thanks.