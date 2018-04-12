Joe Mauer joins the 2,000 hit club

With his second hit on Thursday evening against the White Sox, Twins first baseman Joe Mauer became the 287th member of baseball’s 2,000 hit club. He singled in the third inning to knock in the Twins’ second run and hit a two-run single in the seventh off of White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer to extend his team’s lead to 4-0.

Mauer can very quickly ascend up baseball’s all-time hits list. Clyde Milan is in 228th place at 2,100 hits. Barring a serious injury, Mauer is likely to accrue at least another 100 — if not 150 — hits this season, which will allow him to jump at least 60 or so places.

The only players to have played at least half of his games as a catcher while racking up at least 2,000 hits are Ivan Rodriguez (2,844), Ted Simmons (2,472), Carlton Fisk (2,356), Jason Kendall (2,195), Yogi Berra (2,150), Mike Piazza (2,127), Gary Carter (2,092), Johnny Bench, (2,048), A.J. Pierzynski (2,043), and Mauer. Mauer is also the third player to accrue at least 2,000 hits as a Twin, joining Kirby Puckett (2,304) and Rod Carew (2,085).

Mauer, who turns 35 years old next Thursday, entered the night batting .387/.525/.516 on the season with four doubles and three RBI in 40 plate appearances.

