Hanley Ramirez exits game after being hit by pitch

Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez left Thursday night’s game against the Yankees after he was hit on the hand by a Sonny Gray fastball in the bottom of the first inning. Given the drama that unfolded on Wednesday, home plate umpire Chris Guccione issued warnings to both teams. Mitch Moreland pinch-ran for Ramirez and stayed in the game to play first base.

For what it’s worth, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe said, “Gray’s reaction was not one of somebody who intended to do that.”

Ramirez has gotten off to a good start, batting .357/.404/.548 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 47 plate appearances entering Thursday’s action. With the hot-hitting Xander Bogaerts on the disabled list, the Red Sox would be quite short-handed if Ramirez were to need to take some time off to mend his injury.

Ramirez will undergo evaluation and the Red Sox should pass along an update later tonight. (Update: X-rays negative, per Abraham.)

