Elvis Andrus to miss six to eight weeks with fractured right elbow

On Wednesday night, the Red Sox and Yankees had two benches-clearing incidents that stemmed from what the Red Sox perceived as a dirty slide by Tyler Austin into shortstop Brock Holt, covering second base. Holt and Austin had a few words and the benches emptied in the third inning. Later in the game, Joe Kelly threw at Austin, prompting Austin to charge the mound and both benches to empty again.

Major League Baseball has levied punishments for Kelly and Austin. Kelly has been suspended six games for intentionally hitting Austin with a pitch and fighting. Austin has been suspended five games for charging the mound and fighting. Both players are appealing their suspensions, so they will be able to play until that is taken care of. Austin was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Also fined for their roles in Wednesday’s dust-up: Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin. CC Sabathia, Xander Bogaerts, Marco Hernandez, and Dustin Pedroia were fined for being on the disabled list and entering the field of play.

The Yankees and Red Sox start the final game of their three-game series at Fenway Park in just over an hour, so that should be interesting.

