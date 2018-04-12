Anthony Rizzo took hacks in a cage today

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been on the disabled list two days ago, retroactive to last Friday, due to a bad back. On the bright side, this morning Rizzo hit in the cage and he’s doing just fine, so he seems poised to come off the DL this Monday, which would be his first day of eligibility to do so.
As for the back injury, Rizzo blames his hotel bed during the Cubs’ trip to Cincinnati, telling ESPN “I think the next time I go there I’ll sleep on the floor . . . I just have to take care of myself better.” UPDATE: He was apparently joking about the bed. Which, hey, even if he wasn’t, we’ve probably all been there, but OK.
This is Rizzo’s first career DL stint. He’s 3-for-28 on the young season.
Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the lineup for Thursday night’s series opener against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Nothing is wrong with Votto; manager Bryan Price just wants to give the veteran a day off, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.
This marks Votto’s first day off since September 2, 2016. Votto started in all 162 games last season as well as the first 11 games of this season. In total, he started 202 consecutive games. It’s not quite Cal Ripken, Jr.’s streak, but impressive nevertheless.
Votto, 34, is batting .273/.313/.273 with zero extra-base hits and three RBI in 48 plate appearances this season. Perhaps the day off will help Votto’s bat to come around.
Adam Duvall is starting at first base in Votto’s place for the 2-9 Reds on Thursday.