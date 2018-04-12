Anthony Rizzo took hacks in a cage today

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been on the disabled list two days ago, retroactive to last Friday, due to a bad back. On the bright side, this morning Rizzo hit in the cage and he’s doing just fine, so he seems poised to come off the DL this Monday, which would be his first day of eligibility to do so.

As for the back injury, Rizzo blames his hotel bed during the Cubs’ trip to Cincinnati, telling ESPN “I think the next time I go there I’ll sleep on the floor . . . I just have to take care of myself better.” UPDATE: He was apparently joking about the bed. Which, hey, even if he wasn’t, we’ve probably all been there, but OK.

This is Rizzo’s first career DL stint. He’s 3-for-28 on the young season.

