Yadier Molina drops appeal, serves one-game suspension Wednesday

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was suspended one game for his role in Sunday’s dust-up with the Diamondbacks. Molina was going to appeal his suspension, but chose to drop it and serve his one game on Wednesday afternoon as his team took on the Brewers, MLB.com’s Joe Trezza reports.

Molina caught all 11 innings against the Brewers on Tuesday night, so he was likely going to get the day off on Wednesday anyway.

Molina is hitting .256/.267/.488 with three homers and six RBI in 45 plate appearances so far this season.

