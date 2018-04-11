Jim Rogash/Getty Images

We’re seeing a lot of grand slams early in the season

By Bill BaerApr 11, 2018, 10:09 PM EDT
Red Sox OF/DH J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam during Wednesday night’s game against the Yankees. It’s already the 15th grand slam hit this season, continuing a trend that is more or less in line with the recent home run surge we saw league-wide last year.

I was curious, so I dug into the numbers to see what the home run rate was across the league with the bases loaded dating back to 2000. From 2001-16, the league HR/PA rate with the bases loaded ranged from 2.1 to 2.9 percent. It reached a high of 3.1 percent last year. Entering today, the 2018 rate was 4.7 percent, the highest rate since 2000, when it was also 4.7 percent.

Here’s what that looks like in chart form:

The data:

Year HR PA HR/PA
2000 176 5107 4.7%
2001 134 4625 2.9%
2002 125 4767 2.6%
2003 123 4793 2.6%
2004 133 4949 2.7%
2005 132 4637 2.8%
2006 132 4949 2.7%
2007 134 4993 2.7%
2008 124 5090 2.4%
2009 127 5089 2.5%
2010 126 4705 2.7%
2011 98 4344 2.3%
2012 104 4164 2.5%
2013 96 4187 2.3%
2014 84 4041 2.1%
2015 108 4073 2.7%
2016 110 4298 2.6%
2017 133 4347 3.1%
2018 14 299 4.7%

In the past, we have gone over why the overall home run rate rose so sharply. Chief among those reasons is that the makeup of the baseball has changed, though Major League Baseball is unwilling to admit to that despite overwhelming amounts of evidence. Batters have also, in large percentages, begun utilizing analytics and many — including Martinez — have adopted a fly ball-centric approach at the plate. Those reasons, of course, also apply specifically when the bases are loaded.

March/April is usually when the fewest home runs hit, and the home run rate rises along with the temperatures as the season progresses. If that trend holds, we may be in for a season chock full of salami.

Update: Red Sox, Yankees benches empty for a second time

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 11, 2018, 9:10 PM EDT
Update (10:05 PM ET): The benches emptied again in the top of the seventh as Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly hit Austin with a pitch. Austin slammed his bat, charged the mound, and a fracas ensued. Kelly certainly threw a few punches. Unlike the benches-clearing incident in the third inning, this one was heated and there will certainly be some suspensions and fines levied by Major League Baseball.

Kelly and Austin were both ejected, as was Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin.

*

The benches and bullpens of the Red Sox and Yankees spilled onto the field in the top of the third inning of Wednesday’s game at Fenway Park. Shortstop Brock Holt wasn’t happy with the aggressive slide from Tyler Austin after Christian Vasquez whipped the ball to second base to get the force out on a bunt by Tyler Wade. Holt had a few words with Austin, who didn’t like those words, and then players from both teams ran towards the two players. It didn’t appear that any punches were thrown and there were no ejections.

The Yankees, leading 5-1 at the time of the incident, have since tacked on more runs and now lead 8-1 as of this writing. Gary Sanchez has hit two two-run home runs.

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry didn’t need any juice, but we’ll see if Wednesday’s dispute creates any drama going forward.

The two clubs weren’t the only ones to have a benches-clearing incident on Wednesday. The Padres and Rockies had a tiff of their own in the afternoon.