Red Sox, Yankees benches empty after Tyler Austin’s slide into second base

The benches and bullpens of the Red Sox and Yankees spilled onto the field in the top of the third inning of Wednesday’s game at Fenway Park. Shortstop Brock Holt wasn’t happy with the aggressive slide from Tyler Austin after Christian Vasquez whipped the ball to second base to get the force out on a bunt by Tyler Wade. Holt had a few words with Austin, who didn’t like those words, and then players from both teams ran towards the two players. It didn’t appear that any punches were thrown and there were no ejections.

The Yankees, leading 5-1 at the time of the incident, have since tacked on more runs and now lead 8-1 as of this writing. Gary Sanchez has hit two two-run home runs.

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry didn’t need any juice, but we’ll see if Wednesday’s dispute creates any drama going forward.

The two clubs weren’t the only ones to have a benches-clearing incident on Wednesday. The Padres and Rockies had a tiff of their own in the afternoon.

