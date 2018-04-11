Padres’, Rockies’ benches clear at Coors Field

The Padres’ and Rockies’ benches emptied in the bottom of the third inning at Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon after Padres starter Luis Perdomo threw a fastball behind Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. Arenado charged the mound and threw a punch at Perdomo before both teams’ players spilled onto the field.
Arenado, Perdomo, Padres catcher A.J. Ellis, Rockies pitcher German Marquez, and Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra were ejected and all are likely looking at suspensions and/or fines.
This all stems from Tuesday night’s game in which Padres outfielder Manuel Margot was hit in the ribs by a fastball. He went on the disabled list Wednesday. In the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday’s game, Perdomo hit Trevor Story with a 1-1 fastball. In the top of the second, Marquez hit Hunter Renfroe with a 0-1 fastball. And then Perdomo threw at Arenado in the bottom of the third.
There will be plenty more on this story in the coming days.