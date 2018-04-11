Padres’, Rockies’ benches clear at Coors Field

The Padres’ and Rockies’ benches emptied in the bottom of the third inning at Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon after Padres starter Luis Perdomo threw a fastball behind Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. Arenado charged the mound and threw a punch at Perdomo before both teams’ players spilled onto the field.

Benches clear, punches thrown in Padres-Rockies game with Nolan Arenado and Luis Perdomo in the center of it. pic.twitter.com/6cItcDc8Td — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2018

Arenado, Perdomo, Padres catcher A.J. Ellis, Rockies pitcher German Marquez, and Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra were ejected and all are likely looking at suspensions and/or fines.

This all stems from Tuesday night’s game in which Padres outfielder Manuel Margot was hit in the ribs by a fastball. He went on the disabled list Wednesday. In the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday’s game, Perdomo hit Trevor Story with a 1-1 fastball. In the top of the second, Marquez hit Hunter Renfroe with a 0-1 fastball. And then Perdomo threw at Arenado in the bottom of the third.

There will be plenty more on this story in the coming days.

