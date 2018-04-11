Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud has a partial UCL tear

Tim Britton of The Athletic reports that Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud has been placed on the 10-day DL after being diagnosed with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The Mets are still determining whether he’ll have surgery, but this is obviously a major injury either way.

d’Arnaud is 3-for-15 in four games this season. Kevin Plawecki has played in six games and is 3-for-19. He’s a far worse hitter than d’Arnaud over the course of his career. d’Arnaud, of course, has had a heck of a time staying healthy. Catcher Tomas Nido has been called up to take his spot on the active roster and will, presumably, back up Plawecki.

The Mets season has started off wonderfully, but this is certainly bad news.

