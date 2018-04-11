Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Max Kepler hits walk-off, saves Twins after blowing seven-run lead

By Bill BaerApr 11, 2018, 5:48 PM EDT
The Twins hung an eight-spot in the bottom of the fourth inning against Astros starter Lance McCullers, two of which scored on a Max Kepler home run, to take an 8-1 lead. But the Twins watched that seven-run lead evaporate as the Astros scored four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth, then rallied for two more runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game.

Kepler saved the Twins in the bottom of the ninth, drilling a 3-2 slider from Brad Peacock into the stands in right field for a walk-off solo home run, his second dinger of the day.

According to MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger, Twins manager Paul Molitor was talking extra-innings strategy with his coaches when Kepler hit his walk-off home run. Kepler didn’t want to see the game go into extras.

Kepler is now batting .281/.395/.625 with three home runs, five RBI, and four runs scored in 38 plate appearances on the season.

The Twins, now 6-4, won two of three games against the defending World Series champions. They went 1-5 against them last year.

Padres’, Rockies’ benches clear at Coors Field

By Bill BaerApr 11, 2018, 4:13 PM EDT
The Padres’ and Rockies’ benches emptied in the bottom of the third inning at Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon after Padres starter Luis Perdomo threw a fastball behind Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. Arenado charged the mound and threw a punch at Perdomo before both teams’ players spilled onto the field.

Arenado, Perdomo, Padres catcher A.J. Ellis, Rockies pitcher German Marquez, and Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra were ejected and all are likely looking at suspensions and/or fines.

This all stems from Tuesday night’s game in which Padres outfielder Manuel Margot was hit in the ribs by a fastball. He went on the disabled list Wednesday. In the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday’s game, Perdomo hit Trevor Story with a 1-1 fastball. In the top of the second, Marquez hit Hunter Renfroe with a 0-1 fastball. And then Perdomo threw at Arenado in the bottom of the third.

There will be plenty more on this story in the coming days.