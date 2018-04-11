Jordan Zimmermann exits start after taking line drive to the face

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann was forced to leave Wednesday evening’s start against the Indians after taking a line drive to the face in the bottom of the first inning. After getting Francisco Lindor to line out to right field for the first out, Jason Kipnis hit a line drive right back up the middle that hit Zimmermann squarely in the face. He walked off the field under his own power with a trainer. Daniel Norris relieved him and saw his way out of the first inning.
The Tigers announced Zimmermann has a jaw contusion on the right side. The club should have more on his status later tonight or on Thursday. He’ll go through MLB’s concussion protocol and may end up on the seven-day concussion disabled list.
Zimmermann, who turns 32 years old next month, struggled in his first two starts to open the season. He has allowed 10 runs on 15 hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in 11 innings.
The Twins hung an eight-spot in the bottom of the fourth inning against Astros starter Lance McCullers, two of which scored on a Max Kepler home run, to take an 8-1 lead. But the Twins watched that seven-run lead evaporate as the Astros scored four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth, then rallied for two more runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game.
Kepler saved the Twins in the bottom of the ninth, drilling a 3-2 slider from Brad Peacock into the stands in right field for a walk-off solo home run, his second dinger of the day.
According to MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger, Twins manager Paul Molitor was talking extra-innings strategy with his coaches when Kepler hit his walk-off home run. Kepler didn’t want to see the game go into extras.
Kepler is now batting .281/.395/.625 with three home runs, five RBI, and four runs scored in 38 plate appearances on the season.
The Twins, now 6-4, won two of three games against the defending World Series champions. They went 1-5 against them last year.