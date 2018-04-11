Jordan Zimmermann exits start after taking line drive to the face

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann was forced to leave Wednesday evening’s start against the Indians after taking a line drive to the face in the bottom of the first inning. After getting Francisco Lindor to line out to right field for the first out, Jason Kipnis hit a line drive right back up the middle that hit Zimmermann squarely in the face. He walked off the field under his own power with a trainer. Daniel Norris relieved him and saw his way out of the first inning.

The Tigers announced Zimmermann has a jaw contusion on the right side. The club should have more on his status later tonight or on Thursday. He’ll go through MLB’s concussion protocol and may end up on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

Zimmermann, who turns 32 years old next month, struggled in his first two starts to open the season. He has allowed 10 runs on 15 hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in 11 innings.

