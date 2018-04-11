In progress: Marlins lose no-hit bid in the seventh inning against the Mets

Update (8:41 PM ET): Todd Frazier broke up the no-hit bid with a double to left-center with two outs in the top of the seventh off of Steckenrider.

Marlins starter Jarlin Garcia has no-hit the Mets through six innings. He’s not coming out for the seventh inning despite throwing 77 pitches. The lefty walked two and struck out three before giving way to Drew Steckenrider in the seventh.

Miguel Rojas provided the only offense on the evening, hitting a solo home run off of Zack Wheeler in the first inning.

The Marlins were the team to most recently complete a no-hitter as Edinson Volquez accomplished the feat on June 3 last year against the Diamondbacks. The Mets were last no-hit on the final day of the 2015 season by the Nationals’ Max Scherzer.

We’ll keep you updated as the Marlins’ bullpen attempts to complete the no-no.

