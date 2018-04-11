Elvis Andrus hit by pitch, suffers fractured right elbow

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus was hit on the right elbow with a 97 MPH fastball from Angels reliever Keynan Middleton on Wednesday night. He left the game and Isiah Kiner-Falefa came in to pinch-run. After the game, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported that Andrus suffered a fractured right elbow. Andrus is headed to the disabled list. The Rangers should pass along an update with a timetable for his recovery.
Andrus was 0-for-3 with a walk before his final at-bat. In 61 plate appearances, he’s hitting .327/.426/.500 with two home runs, five RBI, and seven runs scored.
Jurickson Profar could slide into a regular role at shortstop while Andrus is out. Profar has been functioning as a utilityman so far this season.
Cubs second baseman Javier Baez is on a roll. For the second straight day on Wednesday, he clubbed a pair of home runs, helping the Cubs beat the Pirates 13-5. Here’s what they looked like:
After the game, Baez was very introspective. Via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic:
Baez burst onto the national scene when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. He’s been one of baseball’s flashiest players and one of the most fun players to watch. He very clearly has a blast playing baseball, which is a lot more entertaining than your average stone-faced, emotionless player. Baseball would do well to encourage more players to showcase their personalities like Baez. Instead, Baez’s teammates and coaches are going to lecture the fun right out of him.
Baez is a baseball player and sometimes a baseball player needs to keep his emotions in check — just check out tonight’s Red Sox-Yankees game for a reason why. But Baez has shown that he can be a highly productive player while having fun, and that should be encouraged for as long as it works. Baez isn’t lollygagging to first base on grounders in the hole; he’s admiring no-doubt home runs.
When I was a kid, everyone wanted to mimic Ken Griffey, Jr. when we played backyard baseball and in Little League. That’s because Griffey was one of the few players back then to play with personality and swagger. Griffey was the most popular player of the 1990’s and was responsible for introducing baseball to a lot of people who otherwise wouldn’t have been interested. Is Baez Griffey as a player? No. But he can be himself and make the game a whole lot more interesting and help attract new fans to the game. Baseball is more fun with a crowd.
Please stop trying to kill Javier Baez’s personality.