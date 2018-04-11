David Price exits Wednesday’s start vs. Yankees with apparent hand injury

Red Sox starter David Price lasted only one inning in Wednesday night’s start against the Yankees. The lefty walked off the mound looking at his left hand or arm, per ESPN’s Scott Lauber.
Update: Price was removed for “precautionary reasons” because he felt a “sensation” in his left hand. He’ll undergo further evaluations, per Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston.
Price surrendered four runs in the first inning to the Yankees. Two scored on a Giancarlo Stanton triple and the other two scored on a Gary Sanchez home run. Overall, price allowed three hits and walked two while striking out one on 35 pitches.
Bobby Poyner relieved Price to start the second inning.
The Red Sox should provide an update on Price’s status later tonight.
Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann was forced to leave Wednesday evening’s start against the Indians after taking a line drive to the face in the bottom of the first inning. After getting Francisco Lindor to line out to right field for the first out, Jason Kipnis hit a line drive right back up the middle that hit Zimmermann squarely in the face. He walked off the field under his own power with a trainer. Daniel Norris relieved him and saw his way out of the first inning.
The Tigers announced Zimmermann has a jaw contusion on the right side. The club should have more on his status later tonight or on Thursday. He’ll go through MLB’s concussion protocol and may end up on the seven-day concussion disabled list. (Update: He passed concussion protocols and getting X-rays, the Tigers announced.)
Zimmermann, who turns 32 years old next month, struggled in his first two starts to open the season. He has allowed 10 runs on 15 hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in 11 innings.