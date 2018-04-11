David Price exits Wednesday’s start vs. Yankees with apparent hand injury

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Red Sox starter David Price lasted only one inning in Wednesday night’s start against the Yankees. The lefty walked off the mound looking at his left hand or arm, per ESPN’s Scott Lauber.

Update: Price was removed for “precautionary reasons” because he felt a “sensation” in his left hand. He’ll undergo further evaluations, per Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston.

Price surrendered four runs in the first inning to the Yankees. Two scored on a Giancarlo Stanton triple and the other two scored on a Gary Sanchez home run. Overall, price allowed three hits and walked two while striking out one on 35 pitches.

Bobby Poyner relieved Price to start the second inning.

The Red Sox should provide an update on Price’s status later tonight.

