Braves starter Brandon McCarthy suffers a dislocated shoulder

Brandon McCarthy has been pretty good so far for the Braves. He won his first two games, against the Phillies and Rockies and he was cruising against the Nationals this afternoon, having allowed one run in five innings while staked to a slim lead.
Unfortunately he was knocked out of the game when, while covering first base, he reached back for a throw. He immediately grabbed his non-throwing shoulder and appeared to be in serious pain. After being removed from the game he was diagnosed with a left shoulder dislocation.
While it was good that it was his non-throwing shoulder, he’ll likely still miss some time as a result of the injury. We’ll likely know just how long he’ll be out in the next couple of days.
Tim Britton of The Athletic reports that Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud has been placed on the 10-day DL after being diagnosed with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The Mets are still determining whether he’ll have surgery, but this is obviously a major injury either way.
d’Arnaud is 3-for-15 in four games this season. Kevin Plawecki has played in six games and is 3-for-19. He’s a far worse hitter than d’Arnaud over the course of his career. d’Arnaud, of course, has had a heck of a time staying healthy. Catcher Tomas Nido has been called up to take his spot on the active roster and will, presumably, back up Plawecki.
The Mets season has started off wonderfully, but this is certainly bad news.