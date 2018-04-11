Braves starter Brandon McCarthy suffers a dislocated shoulder

Brandon McCarthy has been pretty good so far for the Braves. He won his first two games, against the Phillies and Rockies and he was cruising against the Nationals this afternoon, having allowed one run in five innings while staked to a slim lead.

Unfortunately he was knocked out of the game when, while covering first base, he reached back for a throw. He immediately grabbed his non-throwing shoulder and appeared to be in serious pain. After being removed from the game he was diagnosed with a left shoulder dislocation.

While it was good that it was his non-throwing shoulder, he’ll likely still miss some time as a result of the injury. We’ll likely know just how long he’ll be out in the next couple of days.

