And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Red Sox 14, Yankees 1: Mookie Betts is pretty good at baseball. He went 4-for-4, walked, hit a grand slam and scored five times to lead the Sox’ obliteration of the Yankees and give Boston its ninth win in a row. The slam was part of a nine-run sixth inning. Betts was apparently unavailable after the game, because the quote attributed to him in the game story — “I just got some good pitches to hit and put some good swings on it today” — was clearly provided by ClicheBot6000.™ Other Boston contributors to the rout included Hanley Ramirez, who went 2-for-2 with three RBI and Andrew Benintendi who hit a two-run triple and doubled as well. Meanwhile, Chris Sale allowed one run in six innings, scattering eight hits and striking out eight.

Mets 8, Marlins 6: I’m not gonna keep harping on attendance figures in Miami this year but this one — 6,516 — was even worse than the night before. And that’s with a New York team playing in a region rotten with New York city transplants and retirees. I am not offering this to shame baseball fans in Miami, though. I’m offering it as a somewhat passive-aggressive rejoinder to the Marlins official who insisted to me in a phone call this offseason that the fans in Miami were truly excited about the club and all of the changes it was making. Perhaps not. In any event. those few souls who did show up saw Asdrubal Cabrera and Justin Bour each hit two homers. Both of Cabrera’s were solo shots and both of Bour’s were two-run blasts, but Cabrera had more help from his friends. The Mets have won seven in a row.

Phillies 6, Reds 1: It was close until the eighth when rookie Scott Kingery hit a grand slam to break it open. It was Kingery’s second home run in as many nights. Meanwhile, Aaron Nola allowed only one run over eight innings and was allowed to throw 103 pitches. Aww, our Gabe Kapler is learning!

Nationals 4, Braves 1: The Nats got all the runs they’d really need in the first inning thanks to a two-run triple from Ryan Zimmerman. They’d add two more, though, via a Brian Goodwin single in the fourth and a throwing error in the sixth. The game really belonged to Stephen Strasburg, who shut the Braves out for eight innings, allowing only three hits and striking out eight. The Braves, who came into this series looking like an offensive juggernaut, have looked helpless at the plate the last two nights, but Max Scherzer and Strasburg are gonna make a lot of teams look helpless over two-night spans this year.

Rays 6, White Sox 5: Blake Snell pitched allowed only one hit and struck out 10 through six innings of work as the Rays built a 5-1 lead. They needed all of that and then some given the White Sox’ four-run ninth inning rally, but they managed to hold on. The White Sox are now 0-5 at home. Which, sure, “home” has meant “bone-chillingly cold” so far this year, but the other team has to play in it too, and the Rays aren’t exactly hearty veterans of the Shackleton Expedition.

Pirates 8, Cubs 5: The Cubs finally got their home opener in, but it didn’t go their way. Frankie Cervelli and Corey Dickerson combined to go 6-for-9 with five driven in out of the five and six spots — Cervelli hit a three-run bomb — and Ivan Nova pitched seven solid innings. The Pirates won in Detroit on the season’s Opening Day, won in Pittsburgh on the Pirates’ home opener and now win on the day the Cubs opened at home. What if they made the whole schedule out of opening days?

Indians 2, Tigers 1: Jose Ramierz homered in he first, Roberto Perez homered in the eighth and in between Josh Tomlin and five relievers managed to mostly hold Detroit in check. No team has scored fewer runs per game than Cleveland and the Tribe has the worst average in baseball, but the pitching staff is keeping them afloat.

Blue Jays 2, Orioles 1: Aaron Sanchez took a no-hitter into the eighth, gave up one run and got the win. Andrew Cashner pitched a shutout for seven innings but got a no-decision. Oh well. The Jays’ first run scored on a Baltimore throwing error, but the runner was on scoring position thanks to a wild pitch, so let’s not call it an unearned run, cosmically speaking, even if it was one in the box score. They second their second run courtesy of a Curtis Granderson homer in the ninth. Roberto Osuna locked it down in the bottom half of the inning and in so doing became the youngest pitcher to reach 100 saves. He’s 23 years and 62 days old. The previous record was by Francisco Rodriguez.

Angels 11, Rangers 1: The Angels keep motoring along, scoring runs in buckets. Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons each went deep and Tyler Skaggs allowed one run over five followed by four shutout innings from the pen. Albert Pujols notched two hits and is now at 2,983 for his career. The Angels, 9-3, are off to their best start in 36 years. In other news, I’m as guilty as anyone for contributing to the Shohei Ohtani hype, but it may be a tad crazy to frame your game story around him in a game in which all he did was ground out in a pinch-hitting appearance late in a blowout. That’s all I’m saying.

Twins 4, Astros 1: The Twins weren’t all that intimidated by Dallas Keuchel, scoring three runs off of him in the first two innings, one of which came on a bases-loaded walk to Joe Mauer. Mauer later singled in an insurance run on his 2-for-3, two-walk, two-RBI night. Jake Odorizzi picked up his first win as a Twin, allowing one run on five hits over six innings to the champs.

Cardinals 5, Brewers 3: Things were pretty tame until the ninth inning. That’s when Domingo Santana singled in the go-ahead run for the Brewers in the top half but Tommy Pham scored on a wild pitch in the bottom half to force extras. The teams would trade runs in the tenth as well, with Oswaldo Arcia singling home a run in the top half and Greg Garcia doing the same in the bottom half. In the 11th, though, Cardinals reliever Dominic Leone held serve while Matt Carpenter hit a two-run walkoff blast off of J.J. Hoover to end things after four hours and two minutes of tennis. Er, I mean baseball.

Mariners 8, Royals 3: He wasn’t dominant or anything, but Felix Hernandez allowed three runs, six hits and a walk in five and two-thirds, and that’s a damn sight better than he did in his last outing when the Giants handed him his butt. Jean Segura had three hits and drove in two and Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager each drove in a couple themselves.

Padres 5, Rockies 2: Rookie Joey Lucchesi — man, that is a name — allowed two unearned runs over six innings of work to nab his first career win. Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh to back Lucchesi. Sorry, I just keep wanting to say his name. Joey Lucchesi, Joey Lucchesi, Joey Lucchesi, Joey Lucchesi.

Dodgers 4, Athletics 0: Hyun-Jin Ryu dominated the Athletics, shutting them out on one hit over six innings and striking out eight. He was backed by solo homers from Chris Taylor, Corey Seager and Matt Kemp and an RBI double from Logan Forsythe.

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4: Andrew McCutchen hit a bases-loaded single to give the Giants a walkoff win. It was the second walkoff for Cutch so far this year, having done so against the Dodgers on Saturday. Gonna go out on a limb and say that, thus far, Giants fans are pleased with his acquisition. McCutchen’s heroics were necessitated by Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth off of closer Hunter Strickland. Strickland got himself a vulture win in the deal. All of that overshadowed the major league debut of top Giants prospect Tyler Beede, who struck out three and walked five while allowing two runs on three hits over four innings of work.

Follow @craigcalcaterra