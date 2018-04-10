There were some poorly-attended games last night

As I mentioned in the recaps this morning, paid attendance at the Mets-Marlins game was 7,003. That’s the lowest attendance for a regularly-scheduled big league game this decade. The only ones lower came at that game they played in the small park at the Little League World Series last summer, a couple of relocated games in the wake of hurricanes and that game with no crowd at all in Baltimore in the wake of the riots following the Freddie Gray verdict.
The Marlins weren’t the only ones with poor attendance on Monday, however. There were only 7,915 in Baltimore and only 9,843 in Cleveland. Unlike in Miami, however, where it was 85 degrees, the weather was godawful for the O’s and Indians games, making the low draw pretty understandable. It’s going to get warmer as the week goes on, but until now the east and midwest have been stuck on January for months.
Later in the year when overall attendance numbers are spoken about and people are drawing conclusions about WHAT IT ALL MEANS, remember that (a) for many major league cities, the first two weeks of the season have basically been like deleted scenes from “Snowpiercer,”; and that (b) the Marlins have worked overtime to aggressively alienate their fans. From there, adjust accordingly.
We’ve written before about the lawsuit filed by Miami-Dade authorities against Jeff Loria and the Miami Marlins regarding the profits from the sale of the team. Short version: under the agreement to build Marlins Park, the county was owed a cut of the profits when the team was sold. Loria, quite dubiously, is claiming no profits from the sale so he and the team he no longer owns got sued.
The current Marlins regime, while not directly in the crosshairs of the suit, are necessary parties. But they are necessary parties that do not want to be in a Miami courtroom, it seems. Indeed, they so don’t want to be in a Miami courtroom, they’re claiming to be a British Virgin Islands concern. From the Miami Herald:
The Miami Marlins are claiming corporate citizenship in the British Virgin Islands in an effort to have a federally appointed arbitrator take over the lawsuit by Miami and Miami-Dade County to recover a share of the profits from Jeffrey Loria’s $1.2 billion sale of the team to Derek Jeter and partners last fall.
Lawyers representing the Marlins told a federal judge that at least one corporation that owns part of Marlins Teamco — the company Jeter and majority owner Bruce Sherman formed last year to buy the franchise — is based in the Caribbean. As a result, team lawyers argued, the dispute with Miami-Dade should be governed by jurisdictional rules that apply to international disputes.
I haven’t had to think about international venue matters since I was in law school and that was over 20 years ago, so I’m pretty hazy here, but what few synapses are firing in response to this suggest to me that it’s not a patently ridiculous argument, legally speaking. It’s just an argument that is pretty chuckle-inducing coming from a team owned by the closest thing we have to a baseball Captain America in Derek Jeter regarding what is pretty clearly a local dispute. Miami-Dade, understandably, is pushing back hard on this idea, though I have no idea if it’ll work.
In other news, The Marlins drew 7,000 fans to last night’s game in Miami. I guess the hometown fans from the British Virgin Islands don’t travel as well as say, Alabama or Ohio St. fans.