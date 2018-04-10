Steven Souza, Jr. sends some shade to the Rays

The Rays surprised the baseball world in February when the club designated outfielder Corey Dickerson for assignment. Dickerson was coming off an All-Star season in which he hit .282/.325/.490 with 27 home runs and 62 RBI in 629 plate appearances. He and the Rays had avoided arbitration in January, agreeing on a $5.95 million salary, but apparently that was too expensive for the Rays, who ended up trading him to the Pirates shortly after DFAing him. The Rays also traded outfielder Steven Souza, Jr. to the Diamondbacks around the same time as the club continued to shed payroll.

Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a two-run double in Tuesday’s 8-5 win over the Cubs for the Pirates. During the game, Souza tweeted about Dickerson:

Corey Dickerson is hitting .324 and was DFA’d, and was a 2017 all star, and was only making 5.9 million! Pirates got a good one! — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) April 10, 2018

That seems like a bit of shade to their former club. After Tuesday’s action, Dickerson is batting .342/.359/.605 with a home run, nine RBI, and eight runs scored in 39 plate appearances for the Buccos.

Souza is still on the mend after straining his right pectoral muscle late in spring training, so he has yet to debut as a Diamondback.

