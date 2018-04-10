Norm Hall/Getty Images

Steven Souza, Jr. sends some shade to the Rays

By Bill BaerApr 10, 2018, 9:54 PM EDT
The Rays surprised the baseball world in February when the club designated outfielder Corey Dickerson for assignment. Dickerson was coming off an All-Star season in which he hit .282/.325/.490 with 27 home runs and 62 RBI in 629 plate appearances. He and the Rays had avoided arbitration in January, agreeing on a $5.95 million salary, but apparently that was too expensive for the Rays, who ended up trading him to the Pirates shortly after DFAing him. The Rays also traded outfielder Steven Souza, Jr. to the Diamondbacks around the same time as the club continued to shed payroll.

Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a two-run double in Tuesday’s 8-5 win over the Cubs for the Pirates. During the game, Souza tweeted about Dickerson:

That seems like a bit of shade to their former club. After Tuesday’s action, Dickerson is batting .342/.359/.605 with a home run, nine RBI, and eight runs scored in 39 plate appearances for the Buccos.

Souza is still on the mend after straining his right pectoral muscle late in spring training, so he has yet to debut as a Diamondback.

Giants place Johnny Cueto on disabled list with sprained left ankle

By Bill BaerApr 10, 2018, 11:29 PM EDT
The Giants announced on Tuesday night that starter Johnny Cueto has been placed on the 10-day disabled list — retroactive to April 5 — with a sprained left ankle. Lefty pitcher Steven Okert was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Cueto, 32, suffered the injury fielding a Dee Gordon bunt in Wednesday’s start against the Mariners. Cueto stayed in the game and ended up pitching six innings. Over two starts to begin the season, Cueto has given up just one run on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 13 innings.

Cueto joins Jeff Samardzija and Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list. Tyler Beede is making his major league debut tonight and Andrew Suarez will follow, making his debut on Wednesday.