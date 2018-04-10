Roberto Osuna becomes youngest pitcher to record 100 saves

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna recorded the 100th save of his career on Tuesday night, closing the book on a 2-1 victory over the Orioles. In doing so, Osuna became the youngest pitcher to reach 100 saves. He’s 23 years and 62 days old.

As Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith noted on Monday, the record was previously held by Francisco Rodriguez, who got to 100 saves at 24 years and 246 days old.

It was an easy ninth for Osuna, as he got Adam Jones to fly out, Pedro Alvarez to pop out, and Chris Davis to line out. Osuna has yet to allow a run this season in 6 1/3 innings while recording five saves and striking out three batters.

Follow @Baer_Bill