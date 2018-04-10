Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rays acquire Jeremy Hazelbaker from the Diamondbacks

By Bill BaerApr 10, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Rays announced on Tuesday evening that the club acquired outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker from the Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations. To make room for Hazelbaker on the 40-man roster, the Rays transferred José De León to the 60-day disabled list. Hazelbaker will report to Triple-A Durham.

Hazelbaker, 30, was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Troy Scribner. Hazelbaker hit .133 during spring training and failed to make the club’s Opening Day roster. He was productive off the bench last year for the D-Backs, batting .346/.443/.577 in 61 plate appearances.

For the Rays, Hazelbaker will serve as outfield depth. The Rays’ outfield is already spoken for, but Hazelbaker could come up in the event of an injury.

In progress: Aaron Sanchez working on a no-hitter against the Orioles

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 10, 2018, 8:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez has held the Orioles without a hit through six innings in Tuesday night’s start in Baltimore. Sanchez has hit one batter and walked three while striking out three on 66 pitches.

The Jays’ offense hasn’t been able to provide Sanchez with any run support against O’s starter Andrew Cashner.

If Sanchez is able to keep the Orioles hitless over the final three frames, he will become the first Blue Jay to toss a no-hitter since Dave Stieb on September 2, 1990 against the Indians. The last time the Orioles were no-hit was on August 12, 2015 by the Mariners’ Hisashi Iwakuma.

We’ll keep you updated as Sanchez attempts to keep the Orioles hitless the rest of the way.