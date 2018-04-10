Rays acquire Jeremy Hazelbaker from the Diamondbacks

The Rays announced on Tuesday evening that the club acquired outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker from the Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations. To make room for Hazelbaker on the 40-man roster, the Rays transferred José De León to the 60-day disabled list. Hazelbaker will report to Triple-A Durham.

Hazelbaker, 30, was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Troy Scribner. Hazelbaker hit .133 during spring training and failed to make the club’s Opening Day roster. He was productive off the bench last year for the D-Backs, batting .346/.443/.577 in 61 plate appearances.

For the Rays, Hazelbaker will serve as outfield depth. The Rays’ outfield is already spoken for, but Hazelbaker could come up in the event of an injury.

