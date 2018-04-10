Giants place Johnny Cueto on disabled list with sprained left ankle

The Giants announced on Tuesday night that starter Johnny Cueto has been placed on the 10-day disabled list — retroactive to April 5 — with a sprained left ankle. Lefty pitcher Steven Okert was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Cueto, 32, suffered the injury fielding a Dee Gordon bunt in Wednesday’s start against the Mariners. Cueto stayed in the game and ended up pitching six innings. Over two starts to begin the season, Cueto has given up just one run on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 13 innings.

Cueto joins Jeff Samardzija and Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list. Tyler Beede is making his major league debut tonight and Andrew Suarez will follow, making his debut on Wednesday.

