Alex Gordon placed on disabled list with labral tear in left hip

Update (8:58 PM ET): Sanchez worked around a two-out walk of Pedro Alvarez to get through the seventh without allowing a hit. He’s at 82 pitches.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez has held the Orioles without a hit through six innings in Tuesday night’s start in Baltimore. Sanchez has hit one batter and walked three while striking out three on 66 pitches.

The Jays’ offense hasn’t been able to provide Sanchez with any run support against O’s starter Andrew Cashner.

If Sanchez is able to keep the Orioles hitless over the final three frames, he will become the first Blue Jay to toss a no-hitter since Dave Stieb on September 2, 1990 against the Indians. The last time the Orioles were no-hit was on August 12, 2015 by the Mariners’ Hisashi Iwakuma.

We’ll keep you updated as Sanchez attempts to keep the Orioles hitless the rest of the way.

