Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Adrian Beltre passes Craig Biggio for sole possession of 23rd place on baseball’s all-time hits leaderboard

By Bill BaerApr 10, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With a first-inning single off of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Tuesday evening, Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre notched his 3,061st career hit, passing Craig Biggio for sole possession of 23rd place on baseball’s all-time hits leaderboard.

Unfortunately for Beltre, he would be stranded on base that inning and the Rangers went on to lose to the Angels 11-1. Beltre finished 2-for-4 on the evening. The 39-year-old is now hitting .304/.347/.413 in 49 plate appearances on the season.

Beltre is now behind the still-active Ichiro Suzuki (3,085 hits) on baseball’s all-time hits leaderboard. Dave Winfield (3,110) is in 21st place and Alex Rodriguez (3,115) is in 20th. Beltre should be able to pass all three with a full, healthy season.

Giants place Johnny Cueto on disabled list with sprained left ankle

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 10, 2018, 11:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Giants announced on Tuesday night that starter Johnny Cueto has been placed on the 10-day disabled list — retroactive to April 5 — with a sprained left ankle. Lefty pitcher Steven Okert was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Cueto, 32, suffered the injury fielding a Dee Gordon bunt in Wednesday’s start against the Mariners. Cueto stayed in the game and ended up pitching six innings. Over two starts to begin the season, Cueto has given up just one run on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 13 innings.

Cueto joins Jeff Samardzija and Madison Bumgarner on the disabled list. Tyler Beede is making his major league debut tonight and Andrew Suarez will follow, making his debut on Wednesday.