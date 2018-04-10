Adrian Beltre passes Craig Biggio for sole possession of 23rd place on baseball’s all-time hits leaderboard

With a first-inning single off of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Tuesday evening, Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre notched his 3,061st career hit, passing Craig Biggio for sole possession of 23rd place on baseball’s all-time hits leaderboard.

Unfortunately for Beltre, he would be stranded on base that inning and the Rangers went on to lose to the Angels 11-1. Beltre finished 2-for-4 on the evening. The 39-year-old is now hitting .304/.347/.413 in 49 plate appearances on the season.

Beltre is now behind the still-active Ichiro Suzuki (3,085 hits) on baseball’s all-time hits leaderboard. Dave Winfield (3,110) is in 21st place and Alex Rodriguez (3,115) is in 20th. Beltre should be able to pass all three with a full, healthy season.

