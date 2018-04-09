Xander Bogaerts lands on disabled list with foot injury

A couple years ago, Reds first baseman Joey Votto had some fun at Phillies fans’ expense, faking as if he were about to throw a foul ball souvenir into the stands. Instead, he just tossed the ball into the dugout. Phillies fans didn’t like being the butt of the joke, but Votto just continued playing the heel during his postgame interview.

Votto isn’t always the villain. Later in 2016, he caught a Wilmer Flores foul ball, then gave the souvenir and a high-five to some fans. But Votto seems to relish his harmless way of trolling, as seen during Monday night’s series opener in Philadelphia.

True to form, Joey Votto's having a little fun with the Philly fans. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UXJ30kjsl1 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 9, 2018

Votto looked like he was having trouble hiding a grin.

On the baseball side of things, Votto has been slow to start the year. He entered Monday’s action batting .226/.265/.226 in 34 plate appearances. As of this writing, he has singled in both trips to the plate against the Phillies on Monday night.

