Xander Bogaerts lands on disabled list with foot injury

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts exited Sunday’s game against the Rays with an apparent leg injury. Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston has an update: Bogaerts sustained a “small crack” in the talus bone and he has been placed on the 10-day disabled list. He’s expected to miss 10-14 days.
Bogaerts was on fire to start the season, batting .368/.400/.711 with seven doubles, two homers, nine RBI, and seven runs scored in 40 plate appearances.
Brock Holt will likely handle shortstop while Bogaerts recovers.
A couple years ago, Reds first baseman Joey Votto had some fun at Phillies fans’ expense, faking as if he were about to throw a foul ball souvenir into the stands. Instead, he just tossed the ball into the dugout. Phillies fans didn’t like being the butt of the joke, but Votto just continued playing the heel during his postgame interview.
Votto isn’t always the villain. Later in 2016, he caught a Wilmer Flores foul ball, then gave the souvenir and a high-five to some fans. But Votto seems to relish his harmless way of trolling, as seen during Monday night’s series opener in Philadelphia.
Votto looked like he was having trouble hiding a grin.
On the baseball side of things, Votto has been slow to start the year. He entered Monday’s action batting .226/.265/.226 in 34 plate appearances. As of this writing, he has singled in both trips to the plate against the Phillies on Monday night.