Max Scherzer steals first career base, shuts out Braves

Nationals starter Max Scherzer stole his first base and threw a shutout against the Braves on Monday evening, helping his team enjoy a 2-0 victory. Scherzer singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh against reliever Peter Moylan, then swiped second base easily while Trea Turner was batting for his first career stolen base. The Nationals could not bring Scherzer around to score, however.

As MLB’s Stat of the Day notes, Scherzer is the first player to steal a base and throw a shutout with 10 strikeouts in the same game since Nolan Ryan on May 16, 1984 against the Pirates.

On the mound, Scherzer held the Braves scoreless on two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts on 102 pitches. The shutout is the fifth of the right-hander’s career and his first since the final game of the 2015 season, when he tossed a 17-strikeout no-hitter against the Mets.

Through three starts to begin the 2018 season, Scherzer has a 0.90 ERA with a 27/3 K/BB ratio in 20 innings.

