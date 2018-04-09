Jakob Junis loses no-hitter against the Mariners with one out in the seventh

Update (10:28 PM ET): Dan Vogelbach broke up the no-hitter with one out in the seventh with an infield single to shortstop Alcides Escobar. Escobar knocked the ball down but wasn’t able to get the out.

Royals starter Jakob Junis has held the Mariners hitless through six innings thus far in Monday night’s game. Junis has hardly been perfect, however, as he has walked two and hit three batters while striking out two on 71 pitches.

The Royals have provided Junis with nine runs of support, three of which came in the first inning, one in the third, and five in the fourth.

Junis was excellent in his first start of the season, holding the Tigers scoreless on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts over seven innings on the road last Tuesday.

If Junis is able to hold the Mariners hitless over the final three frames, he’ll become the first Royal to toss a no-hitter since Bret Saberhagen on August 26, 1991 against the White Sox. The Mariners were last no-hit on April 21, 2012, when Phil Humber of the White Sox threw a perfect game.

We’ll keep you updated as Junis attempts to navigate the final three innings.

