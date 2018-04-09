Greg Holland’s Cardinals debut didn’t go very well

Reliever Greg Holland made his Cardinals debut on Monday night against the Brewers, but it didn’t go at all according to plan.

With the game tied 4-4, Holland took the mound to start the top of the 10th. Holland issued back-to-back walks to Travis Shaw and Domingo Santana. Eric Sogard then moved both runners with a bunt. Holland intentionally walked Manny Pina to load the bases, setting up a potential double play and at least a force out at every base. But Holland continued to struggle with his control, walking Orlando Arcia to force in the go-ahead run. Manager Mike Matheny was then forced to bring in Bud Norris to attempt to put out the fire. Norris struck out Brett Phillips and got Hernan Perez to fly out to center field to escape the inning, so Holland was only on the hook for the one run.

Brewers reliever Matt Albers retired the side in order in the bottom half of the 10th to earn the win after having blown the save in the bottom of the ninth.

Holland, 32, signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Cardinals on March 30, the day after the club opened the regular season. Due to the late signing, he is a bit behind since he didn’t spend spring training with a club.

Last season, Holland posted a 3.61 ERA with a 70/26 K/BB ratio in 57 1/3 innings of relief for the Rockies.

