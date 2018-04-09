Felipe Rivero legally changes last name to Vázquez

Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero has legally changed his last name to Vázquez, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Vázquez will soon have his jerseys updated with his new surname.
Vázquez is the surname of Felipe’s sister Prescilla with whom he is very close. Prescilla has advised Felipe on a number of baseball-related matters, including advising him to change agents and being the primary negotiator of his recent contract extension with the Pirates.
Vázquez, 26, ranked among the game’s best relievers last season, saving 21 games with a 1.67 ERA and an 88/20 K/BB ratio in 75 1/3 innings. His numbers to begin the 2018 season aren’t great, but stem solely from an ugly Opening Day appearance against the Tigers in which he gave up four runs and recorded only two outs.
A couple years ago, Reds first baseman Joey Votto had some fun at Phillies fans’ expense, faking as if he were about to throw a foul ball souvenir into the stands. Instead, he just tossed the ball into the dugout. Phillies fans didn’t like being the butt of the joke, but Votto just continued playing the heel during his postgame interview.
Votto isn’t always the villain. Later in 2016, he caught a Wilmer Flores foul ball, then gave the souvenir and a high-five to some fans. But Votto seems to relish his harmless way of trolling, as seen during Monday night’s series opener in Philadelphia.
Votto looked like he was having trouble hiding a grin.
On the baseball side of things, Votto has been slow to start the year. He entered Monday’s action batting .226/.265/.226 in 34 plate appearances. As of this writing, he has singled in both trips to the plate against the Phillies on Monday night.