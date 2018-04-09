Felipe Rivero legally changes last name to Vázquez

Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero has legally changed his last name to Vázquez, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Vázquez will soon have his jerseys updated with his new surname.

Vázquez is the surname of Felipe’s sister Prescilla with whom he is very close. Prescilla has advised Felipe on a number of baseball-related matters, including advising him to change agents and being the primary negotiator of his recent contract extension with the Pirates.

Vázquez, 26, ranked among the game’s best relievers last season, saving 21 games with a 1.67 ERA and an 88/20 K/BB ratio in 75 1/3 innings. His numbers to begin the 2018 season aren’t great, but stem solely from an ugly Opening Day appearance against the Tigers in which he gave up four runs and recorded only two outs.

