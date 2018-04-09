Cardinals add Greg Holland to the roster

The St. Louis Cardinals have called up Greg Holland to the big club from High-A Palm Beach. Guess they think this kid has what it takes to jump a couple of levels. Risky!
Oh, wait, that’s not right. Holland saved 41 games for the Rockies last year, which tied him for the league lead in that category. He was just tuning up down south because he didn’t sign with the Cards until the season started.
Bud Norris has the Cards’ only save so far this year. The other three Cardinals wins did not present save situations. Presumably, any that come up starting now will belong to Holland.
The Orioles announced on Monday that pitching prospect Hunter Harvey has been called up from Double-A Bowie. Lefty pitcher Tanner Scott was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
The O’s bullpen was taxed heavily during Sunday’s game against the Yankees, as starter Mike Wright was only able to record two outs before being lifted. The combination of Pedro Araujo, Miguel Castro, Scott, Darren O'Day, Richard Bleier, and Brad Brach combined to throw 11 1/3 innings in an 8-7 victory. Harvey will simply serve as temporary bullpen depth as the O’s open up a series with the Blue Jays on Monday.
Harvey, 23, had been scheduled to pitch for Bowie. He’s currently rated the No. 4 prospect in the Orioles’ system by MLB Pipeline, but he’s been slowed in recent seasons due to arm injuries. Harvey has yet to pitch above Single-A, but has a 2.56 ERA with a 187/51 K/BB ratio in 144 1/3 innings in his minor league career.