Cardinals add Greg Holland to the roster

The St. Louis Cardinals have called up Greg Holland to the big club from High-A Palm Beach. Guess they think this kid has what it takes to jump a couple of levels. Risky!

Oh, wait, that’s not right. Holland saved 41 games for the Rockies last year, which tied him for the league lead in that category. He was just tuning up down south because he didn’t sign with the Cards until the season started.

Bud Norris has the Cards’ only save so far this year. The other three Cardinals wins did not present save situations. Presumably, any that come up starting now will belong to Holland.

