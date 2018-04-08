Video: Benches clear during Diamondbacks-Cardinals game

Things got a little crazy during the second inning of the Diamondbacks-Cardinals game on Sunday. In the top of the frame, A.J. Pollock worked a full count against Luke Weaver before getting rung up on a called strike three by home plate umpire Tim Timmons. The call sparked a disagreement between Pollock — it appeared to be the second bad call against the D-backs in four at-bats — and prompted club manager Torey Lovullo to take up the balls-and-strikes argument against Timmons as well.

While Pollock stormed off and Timmons attempted to eject Lovullo, Cardinals backstop Yadier Molina stepped into the fray:

It appears that the field mics caught Lovullo referencing to Molina as "this motherfucker," and I can see why that would set Molina off. — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) April 8, 2018

It only got worse from there: In the middle of Lovullo’s confrontation, Molina tried to shove the D-backs’ skipper and was blocked from doing so by Timmons, who knocked the catcher’s mask off in the process and then tried to curb the subsequent benches-clearing standoff.

Here’s how the whole thing unfolded:

* A.J. Pollock and David Peralta yelling at the ump.

* Torey Lovullo's first ejection of the season.

* Yadier Molina going after Lovullo.

* Both dugouts/bullpens clear. "This all instigated by a horrible strike 3 call again by Tim Timmons." — Bob Brenly. pic.twitter.com/MWfftMwV2t — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) April 8, 2018

Neither Pollock nor Molina appeared to receive ejections for their role in the confrontation. The game is still tied 0-0 in the fourth.