JC Ramirez left Saturday’s start with forearm tightness

The Angels are down to three healthy starting pitchers after right-hander JC Ramirez left his latest start with forearm tightness in his pitching arm. Ramirez told reporters that he felt discomfort during warm-ups on Saturday, but managed to persevere through a 55-pitch outing anyway. He issued five walks, two hits and two runs in the first two innings of the game before making a hasty exit prior to the third.
The 29-year-old righty is expected to undergo a full evaluation on Sunday, at which point the team will get a clearer sense of the nature of his injury. This could be the second serious setback Ramirez has weathered in less than a year, given the way his 2017 season ended with a partial tear in his UCL last August. He underwent stem-cell therapy to treat the injury and appeared to make a full recovery in camp, though he hasn’t looked particularly solid in any of his outings so far this season. Prior to Saturday’s loss, he lasted just 4 2/3 innings against the Indians with five runs, two walks, three home runs and three strikeouts in his season debut.
Even if Ramirez gets a clean bill of health following Sunday’s evaluation, the Angels will likely be looking to pull reinforcements from Triple-A Salt Lake. It’s not too farfetched to assume they’ll want to take things slow with the veteran starter given his history of forearm issues, though the rotation has already been hampered by the loss of Andrew Heaney (left elbow inflammation) and Matt Shoemaker (right forearm strain) this spring.
The Brewers have placed outfielder Christian Yelich on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain, per a team announcement on Sunday. Yelich sustained the injury during the club’s 6-0 loss to the Cardinals last Wednesday and had been trying to work his way back to the lineup without first undergoing a stint on the DL. It’s unclear how long he’ll be out of commission, though if all goes well, he’ll be eligible to return by the end of the Brewers’ road trip next week.
Prior to the incident, the 26-year-old outfielder was off to a hot start with his new team. He slashed a cool .385/.407/.577 over his first 27 plate appearances and swatted his first home run of the year — a ninth-inning, game-tying, 415-foot shot — in a 5-4 win over the Cardinals last Tuesday. Granted, spring numbers mean very little, but Yelich has a solid track record to back him up: in 2017, he batted .282/.369/.439 with 18 home runs, 16 stolen bases and an .807 OPS in 695 PA for the Marlins.
While Yelich has battled a variety of hamstring and calf issues over the last year or so, he hasn’t missed any significant time on the disabled list to date and isn’t expected to require a lengthy rehab process this time around. According to comments made by club manager Craig Counsell, the MRI on Yelich’s oblique came back clean, though the Brewers aren’t anxious to rush their star outfielder back to a full-time role until he’s made a complete recovery. In the meantime, Domingo Santana is expected to cover Yelich’s post, with utility infielder/outfielder/one-time pitcher Hernan Perez and Eric Sogard positioned as backups.