Jake Arrieta gives up three runs in four innings in Phillies debut

Jake Arrieta made his Phillies debut on Sunday afternoon, starting against the Marlins. As expected, he didn’t pitch deep into the game as he’s still getting stretched out due to a delayed start to spring training. Arrieta didn’t sign until March 12, agreeing to a three-year, $75 million deal with the Phillies.

Arrieta threw 74 pitches in total, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings. All three of the runs Arrieta surrendered to the Marlins scored in the first inning. Miguel Rojas hit a solo home run to left field and Braxton Lee brought home two runs with a single.

Arrieta didn’t factor into the decision as the game was tied 3-3 after three innings and remained tied until the Marlins scored three times in the eighth against the Phillies’ bullpen, eventually winning 6-3.

Arrieta is lined up to face the Rays on the road on Saturday for his next start.

