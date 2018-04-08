Shohei Ohtani loses perfect game in seventh inning against Athletics

Update (6:17 PM ET): Ohtani got Matt Joyce to line out for the first out of the seventh inning, but Marcus Semien broke up the perfect game with a well-struck single to left field.

Ohtani exited after seven innings. He kept the Athletics off the board, yielding just one hit and one walk with 12 strikeouts on 91 pitches.

*

Shohei Ohtani got off to a hot start in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Athletics, striking out the first three batters he faced in his home pitching debut. He’s kept rolling since then, mowing down Athletic after Athletic. He’s perfect through six innings.

Ohtani has tossed 75 pitches, recording 11 strikeouts in his six frames. He has induced 22 swinging strikes from the Athletics. That’s an absurd 29.3 percent whiff rate on pitches.

The Angels scored twice in the bottom of the first, once in the third (on a Mike Trout homer), and twice more in the fourth to give Ohtani a 5-0 lead to work with. Ryan Schimpf tacked on a solo homer in the sixth to make it 6-0.

We’ll keep you updated as Ohtani attempts to stay perfect over the final three innings.

