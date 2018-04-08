Giancarlo Stanton’s struggles continue, strikes out five times in Yankees’ loss to Orioles

The Giancarlo Stanton era in the Bronx started off well, as he hit a pair of homers on Opening Day against the Blue Jays. In the eight games since, he’s batting a meager .133 with one other homer and 14 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances.
Things did not improve on Sunday afternoon against the Orioles. The Yankees lost 8-7 in 12 innings. Stanton finished 0-for-7 with five strikeouts, dropping his batting average to .167 on the season. He’s now up to 20 strikeouts in 48 plate appearances, good for a 41.7 percent strikeout rate. The only batters who have struck out at a higher rate thus far are Ian Happ, C.J. Cron, Miguel Sano, and Paul DeJong.
Stanton also struck out five times in the Yankees’ 11-4 win over the Rays last Tuesday. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Stanton is the first player in the live ball era to have two games with zero hits and five strikeouts in the same season.
Jake Arrieta made his Phillies debut on Sunday afternoon, starting against the Marlins. As expected, he didn’t pitch deep into the game as he’s still getting stretched out due to a delayed start to spring training. Arrieta didn’t sign until March 12, agreeing to a three-year, $75 million deal with the Phillies.
Arrieta threw 74 pitches in total, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings. All three of the runs Arrieta surrendered to the Marlins scored in the first inning. Miguel Rojas hit a solo home run to left field and Braxton Lee brought home two runs with a single.
Arrieta didn’t factor into the decision as the game was tied 3-3 after three innings and remained tied until the Marlins scored three times in the eighth against the Phillies’ bullpen, eventually winning 6-3.
Arrieta is lined up to face the Rays on the road on Saturday for his next start.