Giancarlo Stanton’s struggles continue, strikes out five times in Yankees’ loss to Orioles

The Giancarlo Stanton era in the Bronx started off well, as he hit a pair of homers on Opening Day against the Blue Jays. In the eight games since, he’s batting a meager .133 with one other homer and 14 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances.

Things did not improve on Sunday afternoon against the Orioles. The Yankees lost 8-7 in 12 innings. Stanton finished 0-for-7 with five strikeouts, dropping his batting average to .167 on the season. He’s now up to 20 strikeouts in 48 plate appearances, good for a 41.7 percent strikeout rate. The only batters who have struck out at a higher rate thus far are Ian Happ, C.J. Cron, Miguel Sano, and Paul DeJong.

Stanton also struck out five times in the Yankees’ 11-4 win over the Rays last Tuesday. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Stanton is the first player in the live ball era to have two games with zero hits and five strikeouts in the same season.

