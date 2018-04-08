Eugenio Suarez has a fractured right thumb

C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports that Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez suffered a fractured right thumb when he was hit by a Jameson Taillon pitch in the fourth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game. It’s not yet known how long Suarez will be out.

Suarez entered Sunday’s action batting .308/.419/.654 with a pair of home runs in 31 plate appearances. He’s been the best-performing hitter for the Reds in the early going.

It sounds like the Reds may be calling up prospect Alex Blandino to fill the void at third base as he was removed early from Sunday’s Triple-A game. Blandino is the No. 18 prospect in the Reds’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. Last season, between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville, Blandino hit a combined .265/.382/.453 with 12 home runs, 51 RBI, and 60 runs scored in 473 plate appearances.

