Eugenio Suarez has a fractured right thumb

C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports that Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez suffered a fractured right thumb when he was hit by a Jameson Taillon pitch in the fourth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game. It’s not yet known how long Suarez will be out.
Suarez entered Sunday’s action batting .308/.419/.654 with a pair of home runs in 31 plate appearances. He’s been the best-performing hitter for the Reds in the early going.
It sounds like the Reds may be calling up prospect Alex Blandino to fill the void at third base as he was removed early from Sunday’s Triple-A game. Blandino is the No. 18 prospect in the Reds’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. Last season, between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville, Blandino hit a combined .265/.382/.453 with 12 home runs, 51 RBI, and 60 runs scored in 473 plate appearances.
Things got a little crazy during the second inning of the Diamondbacks-Cardinals game on Sunday. In the top of the frame, A.J. Pollock worked a full count against Luke Weaver before getting rung up on a called strike three by home plate umpire Tim Timmons. The call sparked a disagreement between Pollock — it appeared to be the second bad call against the D-backs in four at-bats — and prompted club manager Torey Lovullo to take up the balls-and-strikes argument against Timmons as well.
While Pollock stormed off and Timmons attempted to eject Lovullo, Cardinals backstop Yadier Molina stepped into the fray:
It only got worse from there: In the middle of Lovullo’s confrontation, Molina tried to shove the D-backs’ skipper and was blocked from doing so by Timmons, who knocked the catcher’s mask off in the process and then tried to curb the subsequent benches-clearing standoff.
Here’s how the whole thing unfolded:
Neither Pollock nor Molina appeared to receive ejections for their role in the confrontation. The game is still tied 0-0 in the fourth.