Bryce Harper extends MLB lead with sixth home run

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper entered Sunday night’s game against the Mets already leading the majors in home run with five, but he extended that lead with No. 6 — a two-run shot — in the bottom of the first inning off of Matt Harvey.

BAH GAWD IT'S BROKEN IN HALF! pic.twitter.com/jwokxTS1rA — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 9, 2018

There’s a three-way tie for second place on the home run leaderboard between Brian Dozier, Charlie Blackmon, and Matt Davidson, who each have four dingers.

Harper entered the evening batting .292/.486/.917 with 10 RBI and 11 walks in 37 plate appearances. If he keeps hitting like this, that walk total is going to start to rise considerably.

