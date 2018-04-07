Dodgers Giants Baseball
Video: Andrew McCutchen caps six-hit night with walk-off home run

By Ashley VarelaApr 7, 2018, 11:51 PM EDT
So much for that extra off day messing up the Giants’ rhythm. Right fielder Andrew McCutchen had himself a banner night during Saturday’s 14-inning showdown against the Dodgers, notching six hits and delivering the game-winning, three-run homer to push the Giants above .500.

Hours before the game’s explosive conclusion, however, McCutchen put the Giants on the board with an RBI double in the first inning. He returned in the fourth with a leadoff single, eventually coming around to score on Buster Posey‘s first home run of the season — a 389-footer into the left field bleachers.

McCutchen roped another pair of base hits off of Pedro Baez in the fifth and Kenta Maeda in the seventh, but his success at the plate didn’t translate into any additional runs. Following Brandon Belt‘s sixth-inning RBI double and Chase Utley‘s game-tying solo shot in the seventh, neither team added to their totals for the next six straight innings. In the 12th, with Kenley Jansen on the mound, McCutchen laced another single into right field and tied the career-high mark he set back in May 2010, with five hits. (The last Giants player to collect 5+ hits in a single game? Brandon Crawford, with a franchise-record seven hits against the Marlins in 2016.)

While he didn’t manage to go a perfect 7-for-7 to tie Crawford’s record, McCutchen saved his best at-bat for last. In the bottom of the 14th, down 5-4 with runners on the corners and no outs, he labored through a 12-pitch at-bat against rookie right-hander Wilmer Font. McCutchen never reached a full count, instead fouling off eight pitches in order to keep the Giants’ hopes alive. He didn’t allow Buster Posey another opportunity to play the hero, either, finally selecting a 94-mph fastball and cranking it to left field for a 377-foot, dugout-clearing, walk-off home run:

Report: Mariners sign Chris Herrmann to minor league deal

By Ashley VarelaApr 7, 2018, 9:03 PM EDT
Tacoma Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reports that the Mariners have inked free agent catcher Chris Herrmann to a minor league deal. The signing has yet to be officially confirmed by the club.

Herrmann, 30, completed a two-year run with the Diamondbacks in 2017. Despite racking up a career-best 10 home runs in the majors, the veteran catcher/outfielder finished the year with a disappointing .181/.273/.345 batting line and -0.7 fWAR in 256 plate appearances. His career averages are only slightly better: a .202/.278/.344 batting line, 22 home runs and 10 stolen base scattered across seven seasons. (It’s also worth noting that he’s never played more than 106 games in a single season before; prior to 2017, he had yet to make more than 60 appearances in any one major league gig.)

Still, the Mariners are in desperate need of additional catching depth with Mike Zunino still on the mend from an oblique injury. They jettisoned Triple-A backstop Tuffy Gosewisch on Thursday and are expected to utilize Herrmann as Tacoma’s primary catcher this spring. Per Curto, Herrmann has already been working out with the team and could be activated at any point.