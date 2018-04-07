Athletics to promote Franklin Barreto from Triple-A

Athletics top prospect Franklin Barreto is due for a promotion from Triple-A Nashville, per a report from Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday. In a corresponding move, utility infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder will be assigned to the 10-day disabled list with a hyperextended left knee. The club has yet to confirm either move.
Barreto, 22, was ranked no. 3 in the A’s farm system prior to the start of the 2018 season. He debuted with the team in 2017 and finished his brief run in the big leagues with an underwhelming .197/.250/.352 batting line and two home runs in 76 plate appearances. While he has yet to find his footing in the majors, the rookie middle infielder has long impressed the team at the minor league level. He reached Triple-A by his age-20 season and slashed .290/.339/.456 with seven homers, 15 stolen bases and a .796 OPS during a full campaign in Triple-A Nashville last year.
Barring further injuries, it seems unlikely that the A’s will have a full-time role for Barreto after he’s called up, though he projects to be their sole backup behind middle infielders Jed Lowrie and Marcus Semien. He went 2-for-4 in his Triple-A season debut last week with a double and two-run homer during a historic 11-0 shutout against the New Orleans Baby Cakes.
The Yankees have placed left-hander CC Sabathia on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain, per an announcement on Saturday. Sabathia was removed from Friday’s start after complaining of right hip soreness and is expected to miss one turn in the rotation before rejoining the team, presumably during their road trip in Boston next week.
The move is thought to be a precautionary one, especially given Sabathia’s history of knee and hip issues. The 37-year-old lefty has pitched just twice during the 2018 season so far, issuing a cumulative five runs, two walks and seven strikeouts in two losses to the Blue Jays and Orioles. He was pulled after the fourth inning of Friday’s 7-3 loss to Baltimore.
Sabathia wasn’t the only one forced to leave yesterday’s game with health concerns. Third baseman Brandon Drury was lifted in the sixth inning after experiencing migraine symptoms and blurred vision, both of which he said he’s been dealing with for years. He was also placed on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday and is scheduled to undergo rigorous tests on Monday to assess the severity of the issue.
In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled right-handers Luis Cessa and Domingo German from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson has also been brought over from Triple-A after signing a major-league contract with the team.