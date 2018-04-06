Getty Images

Video: Shohei Ohtani blasts a home run in his third straight game

By Ashley VarelaApr 6, 2018, 11:42 PM EDT
We can hold off on the GOAT labels for the time being, but there’s no denying that Shohei Ohtani has made quite the impression this spring. The Angels’ DH/starting pitcher enjoyed a hit in his first-ever MLB at-bat on Opening Day, followed by a quality start against the Athletics and home runs off of Josh Tomlin and Corey Kluber. On Friday night, he added to his list of accomplishments with another blast, this one off of A’s right-hander Daniel Gossett.

The Angels were down 6-0 in the second inning when Ohtani located a 2-0 fastball from Gossett, driving it over the center field wall to put the Angels on the board. It’s the first home run Gossett has given up this season.

In case you were wondering, the last rookie to hit at least three home runs in his first four career games was Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini, who clubbed three home runs against the Red Sox and Diamondbacks in the fall of 2016 (though he wasn’t talked about nearly as much as Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, who racked up six homers in his first four games earlier that year).

Ohtani’s heroic home run wasn’t the be-all and end-all of the Angels’ offense, however. They rallied again in the fourth inning on Andrelton Simmons‘ ground-rule double and couple of RBI base hits from Luis Valbuena and Martin Maldonado and currently trail the Athletics 6-5 in the fifth.

CC Sabathia leaves game with right hip soreness

By Ashley VarelaApr 6, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT
Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia departed Friday’s start against the Orioles after experiencing some soreness in his right hip, per a report from the team. The full extent of his injury is not yet known, though he’s scheduled to undergo an MRI later this evening.

This was Sabathia’s second start of the 2018 season. He pitched through four innings and finished his evening with three strikeouts and three home runs. Manny Machado went deep in the first inning and returned in the third for another solo shot, while Chris Davis picked up another one-out homer in the fourth. Sabathia hung on to get the last two outs — back-to-back strikeouts versus Tim Beckham and Anthony Santander — before making his exit between innings.

The 37-year-old southpaw missed 30 days on the disabled list last year after sustaining a left hamstring strain and right knee inflammation. He went 14-5 in 27 starts with the club and finished the year with a 3.69 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 in 148 2/3 innings.

The Yankees currently trail the Orioles 3-2 in the top of the seventh.