Tonight’s Dodgers-Giants game is postponed

By Craig CalcaterraApr 6, 2018, 2:44 PM EDT
2 Comments

It was already a weird enough Friday schedule in that only nine games, as opposed to a full slate of 15 games, was originally scheduled. You’ll have that with built-in offdays for many clubs due to yesterday’s home openers. MLB likes to build in an offday the day following those in case of a rainout. The upshot: the lightest Friday schedule in a dog’s age.

Now make it only eight games, because one has been cancelled: the Dodgers vs. the Giants in San Francisco. Where, no, a post-home opener offday was not originally scheduled because you tend not to get a lot of rainouts in California. Indeed, this is the first postponement in San Francisco since 2006. Welp, stuff happens.

They’re likewise moving tomorrow’s game to 3PM Pacific time. It had been scheduled for 1PM. Guess they want some extra time for things to blow over. No word on the makeup, but it’ll likely be a doubleheader sometime soon. The Giants and Dodgers play each other A LOT in the early going this year.

UPDATE: The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on April 28.

Tech company sues MLBAM, alleging theft of its pitch tracking system

By Craig CalcaterraApr 6, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
A sports technology company sued Major League Baseball Advanced Media yesterday, claiming that baseball’s internet and analytics arm breached the contract between the parties and stole the PITCHf/x system, changing its name and integrating it into the Statcast system under another name.

The plaintiff is SportsMEDIA Technology Corp. (SMT), a company whose predecessor was hired to help Major League Baseball build PITCHf/x over a decade ago. SMT’s predecessor company developed the system and, per a series of contracts, let MLB use it in games to track pitch speeds, locations and other data with which we have all become familiar. SMT says that things were going fine . . . until they weren’t.

Pursuant to the complaint, the most recent renewal of the deal came in January 2016, at which time the parties agreed to extend the deal until the end of 2019. That fall, however, MLBAM hired an SMT employee who had resigned. That employee then allegedly told SMT that MLBAM would not use PITCHf/x for the 2017 MLB season. In 2017 MLBAM began using PITCHcast, which is now a component of the Statcast system. SMT claims that this series of events represents a breach of the 2016 contract, trade secret theft and patent infringement.

Daniel Kaufman, a lawyer and sports law professor writing at the SportsTechie site, says that the case will likely come down to the terms of the 2016 renewal, which provide for a means of terminating the deal before 2019, with MLBAM likely arguing that all bets were off a few months after it was signed for some reason and SMT arguing that the agreement remained in force. How that impacts the trade secret theft and patent infringement is unclear. Either way, this will presumably be a long and complicated case.

And maybe an ugly one. From the complaint:

“Over its 30-year history, SMT has never encountered an executive leader(ship) of a major us sports league behaving as if the rules of civility, professional conduct, us contract law and us patent law did not apply to their actions and behavior . . .”

If any of that rings a bell, recall that the executive in charge of MLBAM at the time was Bob Bowman, who was forced out last December due to workplace misconduct and allegations that he was, to use a technical legal term, a world class jackwagon. I presume he’s gonna be one of the first people deposed in this case. For MLBAM’s sake, here’s hoping their ex-employee isn’t holding a grudge.