The pre-Steinbrenner Yankees were not as bad as you were told

A second must-read for you today comes from Mark Armour, writing at The National Pastime Museum. His topic: the CBS-era New York Yankees.
Most people who talk about the Yankees thumbnail them by saying “they were a dynasty for over 40 years, then they sucked, then George Steinbrenner bought the team and they were good again.” Those “when they sucked” years were 1966-1972, when the club was owned by CBS and when they did not make a playoff appearance. This is, Armour writes, a simplification that overlooks at lot of interesting stuff.
Contrary to popular belief, the CBS years were not a dark age. Indeed, in many ways they were years of rejuvenation for the franchise. Under CBS, the Yankees rebuilt a farm system that had been neglected, made some key trades that laid the groundwork for mid-to-late 1970s success and, despite no playoff appearances, were more competitive than your old man probably remembers. Oh, and while they were at it, they got the city to agree to renovate decaying Yankee Stadium, keeping the team in New York when they had a lot of reasons to follow the football Giants to New Jersey.
As Armour notes, they did all of this while suffering a unique handicap compared to earlier and later iterations of the franchise: the complete and utter lack of free agency.
The Ruth-Gehrig-DiMaggio-Mantle dynasty years came when the Yankees could sign any amateur player they wanted and could quite easily outbid and out-impress the top prospects simply because they were the World Famous New York Yankees. The Steinbrenner-era Yankees, obviously, had and continue to have the advantage of free agency for established major leaguers. CBS’ ownership of the club coincided with the only time in baseball history when a team could not sign any amateur it wanted due to the draft and could not sign veterans it wanted because it was pre-free agency.
They were not great years as Yankees fans have come to define greatness. “Win the pennant or bust” is the Yankees implied motto now and was then, and they never won a pennant for CBS. But they were useful and productive years that get far, far less ink than any other Yankees era.
Go read Armour’s article for some of that ink. It’s super interesting stuff.
Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com has an excellent story today about Major League Baseball Vice President Billy Bean and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.
The two struck up a strong friendship in the 80s, when both were Los Angeles area college players. Their bond grew stronger when both were drafted by the Detroit Tigers. They were roommates in the minor leagues and Lovullo was a groomsman at Bean’s wedding. Bean would be traded away from the Tigers, however, and over time they lost touch.
A big part of that had to do with Bean’s increasing estrangement from the game and the people in it. An estrangement born of the isolation he felt as a gay man at a time when being openly gay was considerably more difficult than it is today and being openly gay in professional baseball was inconceivable. Bean’s need to keep his sexuality private led to all manner of awfulness, Castrovince writes:
Hiding that secret from even his staunchest allies created complication. By his 1993 season with the Padres, Bean had left his wife and fallen in love with a man named Sam. They shared a condo 20 miles away from Jack Murphy Stadium, so as to avoid the detection of other Padres players. But when Bean hit his first big league home run on July 15, 1993, teammates Trevor Hoffman and Brad Ausmus showed up at his place with celebratory beers. Bean had to frantically push his partner out a separate exit to the garage. Sam hid there alone for several hours while a distracted Bean hosted his unexpected guests.
“That day sucked, man,” Bean says now.
The darkest days came when Sam became ill with complications from HIV just before Opening Day in 1995. Bean was by Sam’s side in the hospital the night he died and will have to live the rest of his life with the agonizing memory of the 24 hours that followed. That very day, the Padres sent him down to Triple-A after their final exhibition game. He reported to duty in Las Vegas and missed his partner’s funeral, all because he still couldn’t bear to reveal his secret to the team.
When Bean hung it up after the 1995 season he stayed away from baseball and went years without talking to his one-time close friend, Lovullo. But all of that changed a few years ago.
Castrovince’s story details how once close friends reunited and how Bean, now a high-ranking MLB official, and Lovullo, the Diamondbacks’ manager, have resumed supporting one another the way they did over 30 years ago when they were first pursuing their major league dreams.
It’s a good read. Take some time for it today.