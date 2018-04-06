Nick Williams: “I guess the computers are making the lineup”

The Phillies’ 5-0 victory yesterday was likely a relief for Gabe Kapler, who has received a good amount of criticism in the season’s first week. There was no pitching change drama, no blundering and, of course, a win is always nice.
After the game, though, one of his young stars voiced some displeasure. It was Nick Williams, who did not play in the game and who is less-than-thrilled with his playing time thus far. From Todd Zolecki of MLB.com:
“I guess the computers are making [the lineup], I don’t know. I don’t get any of it, but what can I do? I’m not going to complain about it because I have zero power. I’m just letting it ride.”
Williams has started only two of the Phillies first six games and has only 11 plate appearances. He has struggled in his limited time and suggests to Zolecki that not playing regularly is partially responsible.
Williams played mostly in right field last year. So far this year Aaron Altherr has gotten more time there. He’s 1-for-18 in 22 plate appearances.
It’s pretty rough out there in the newspaper industry. Papers have closed and consolidated and thousands of reporters, photographers, editors and support staff have been laid off. Some of this is due to the changing media landscape. Some of it is due to private equity buying up papers and stripping them of assets to turn a quick buck. It’s a bad, bad time all around.
The Denver Post is not immune to that. Indeed, the Post is among the hardest hit papers, recently letting a couple dozen people go. Not because it was getting beat by online media or 21st century news tastes — indeed, the Post was turning a profit and winning awards — but because a hedge fund wasn’t making quite as big a profit it wanted to see and likely wants to milk the paper for more. The idea in these sorts of transactions is to maximize return, after all, not to deliver news and information to the populace. To the hedge fund, a newspaper is no different than a shoe store or a toy store or a gun manufacturer.
The folks who run the Post are likely telling everyone that, despite all of this, things are just fine and that the paper is shipshape and Bristol fashion. Of course, if that were the case, they would not have put out a big, splashy “Ultimate Visitors Guide to Coors Field” feature today that . . . shows Citizens Bank Park in Philly:
A little closer, if you can’t tell:
For want of a nail, the show was lost, for want of a photo editor, the story was lost . . .
UPDATE: The Phillies are trolling the Post about it now:
UPDATE: The Post responds:
(h/t Jesse Spector)