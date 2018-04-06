CC Sabathia leaves game with right hip soreness

Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia departed Friday’s start against the Orioles after experiencing some soreness in his right hip, per a report from the team. The full extent of his injury is not yet known, though he’s scheduled to undergo an MRI later this evening.

This was Sabathia’s second start of the 2018 season. He pitched through four innings and finished his evening with three strikeouts and three home runs. Manny Machado went deep in the first inning and returned in the third for another solo shot, while Chris Davis picked up another one-out homer in the fourth. Sabathia hung on to get the last two outs — back-to-back strikeouts versus Tim Beckham and Anthony Santander — before making his exit between innings.

The 37-year-old southpaw missed 30 days on the disabled list last year after sustaining a left hamstring strain and right knee inflammation. He went 14-5 in 27 starts with the club and finished the year with a 3.69 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 in 148 2/3 innings.

The Yankees currently trail the Orioles 3-2 in the top of the seventh.