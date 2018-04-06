CC Sabathia leaves game with right hip soreness

Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia departed Friday’s start against the Orioles after experiencing some soreness in his right hip, per a report from the team. The full extent of his injury is not yet known, though he’s scheduled to undergo an MRI later this evening.
This was Sabathia’s second start of the 2018 season. He pitched through four innings and finished his evening with three strikeouts and three home runs. Manny Machado went deep in the first inning and returned in the third for another solo shot, while Chris Davis picked up another one-out homer in the fourth. Sabathia hung on to get the last two outs — back-to-back strikeouts versus Tim Beckham and Anthony Santander — before making his exit between innings.
The 37-year-old southpaw missed 30 days on the disabled list last year after sustaining a left hamstring strain and right knee inflammation. He went 14-5 in 27 starts with the club and finished the year with a 3.69 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 in 148 2/3 innings.
The Yankees currently trail the Orioles 3-2 in the top of the seventh.
Red Sox’ no. 1 prospect Michael Chavis has been suspended for 80 games without pay, per a league announcement on Friday. Chavis tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone. He was slated to begin the 2018 season in Double-A Portland later this month.
The 22-year-old third baseman batted a cumulative .282/..347/.563 with 31 home runs and a .901 OPS in 524 plate appearances for High-A Salem and Double-A Portland in 2017. He was selected by the team in the first round of the 2014 draft and has consistently ranked among Boston’s top ten prospects every year since then. While his power and high strikeout rate has yet to be tempered with patience at the plate and more developed pitch recognition, he was expected to continue climbing the rungs in the Red Sox’ farm system and break into the majors sometime within the next two years.
Following news of the suspension, Chavis issued a statement of his own:
Three other players were dinged for PED usage this week, including Giants’ no. 17 prospect, C.J. Hinojosa, who received a 50-game ban after his second positive test for a drug of abuse.