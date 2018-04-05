There was a really weird play in the White Sox-Blue Jays game

The White Sox beat the Blue Jays last night thanks to a late Jose Abreu home run. Earlier, though, in the top of the fifth, a super weird play went down that, while not greatly affecting the outcome, was pretty much the play of the game. At least for conversation purposes.

With the score tied 1-1, Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez loaded the bases with one out. Yoan Moncada of the White Sox hit a ball to the wall in left field. Curtis Granderson leapt to catch it. The ball bounced off his glove and flew into the air. Granderson landed on the ground on his back and the ball landed on his chest. He grabbed it before it hit the ground. Umpire Jordan Baker, running toward Granderson as the play developed, called it an out.

White Sox catcher Wellington Castillo had been on third base. He broke for home when he saw the ball bounce, but did not see Granderson ultimately catch it. Before he could cross home plate, he realized what happened and scurried back to third base to beat the relay throw trying to double him off. If the play had ended there, it’d be a big screwup by Castillo, who could have and should have waited for the play to fully develop, given that Granderson was so far away from the plate that even if Castillo had waited a second or two to tag up and run.

Except the play didn’t end there. Well, the active part of it did. The RE-play, however, then began. It dragged on a long time, but ultimately the replay officials determined that the ball had hit the wall before Granderson’s juggling act began, meaning that it was a live ball. Since the play had been stopped by umpire Baker, replay officials had to use their judgment to place the runners. They gave Moncada a hit and awarded Castillo home. All of which seems about right. Can’t really fault Baker either, because in real time that sure looked like a catch.

Anyway, if you can stomach seven minutes worth of replay delays, there’s the highlight. Everything that matters happens in the first minute or so though:

