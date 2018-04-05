Getty Images

There was a really weird play in the White Sox-Blue Jays game

By Craig CalcaterraApr 5, 2018, 9:21 AM EDT
The White Sox beat the Blue Jays last night thanks to a late Jose Abreu home run. Earlier, though, in the top of the fifth, a super weird play went down that, while not greatly affecting the outcome, was pretty much the play of the game. At least for conversation purposes.

With the score tied 1-1, Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez loaded the bases with one out. Yoan Moncada of the White Sox hit a ball to the wall in left field. Curtis Granderson leapt to catch it. The ball bounced off his glove and flew into the air. Granderson landed on the ground on his back and the ball landed on his chest. He grabbed it before it hit the ground. Umpire Jordan Baker, running toward Granderson as the play developed, called it an out.

White Sox catcher Wellington Castillo had been on third base. He broke for home when he saw the ball bounce, but did not see Granderson ultimately catch it. Before he could cross home plate, he realized what happened and scurried back to third base to beat the relay throw trying to double him off. If the play had ended there, it’d be a big screwup by Castillo, who could have and should have waited for the play to fully develop, given that Granderson was so far away from the plate that even if Castillo had waited a second or two to tag up and run.

Except the play didn’t end there. Well, the active part of it did. The RE-play, however, then began. It dragged on a long time, but ultimately the replay officials determined that the ball had hit the wall before Granderson’s juggling act began, meaning that it was a live ball. Since the play had been stopped by umpire Baker, replay officials had to use their judgment to place the runners. They gave Moncada a hit and awarded Castillo home. All of which seems about right. Can’t really fault Baker either, because in real time that sure looked like a catch.

Anyway, if you can stomach seven minutes worth of replay delays, there’s the highlight. Everything that matters happens in the first minute or so though:

There will be a “pro-Chief Wahoo” rally at the Indians home opener tomorrow

By Craig CalcaterraApr 5, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
As you no doubt know, the Cleveland Indians — with some strong nudging from Major League Baseball — finally decided earlier this year to eliminate Chief Wahoo from their uniforms, from the merchandise sold on-site at Progressive Field and from signage in and around the ballpark. The change goes into effect for the 2019 season.

While you might be excused for thinking that the battles over the racist logo are now over, you’d be wrong. It seems that there will still be protests about Wahoo at the Indians’ home opener tomorrow:

The anti-Wahoo contingent likely includes people who (a) wonder why the Indians didn’t make the change now as opposed to next year; and (b) are still not happy that the club will continue to sell Wahoo merchandise away from the ballpark. We covered that back when the decision was made. Personally speaking, I understand the decision even if I don’t fully agree with it, but I likewise get why people would still want to protest.

As for the pro-Wahoo people, I’m not gonna tell you not to come out and enjoy a day of speaking your mind. It’s a free country, after all. But after decades of mocking the people who protested Wahoo — often with the sentiment, explicit or implied, of “get over it! You lost! The team has spoken!” — it’s pretty hilarious to see how aggrieved you are now that the team has changed its mind.  Some might even say you’re you’re sensitive snowflakes, triggered by a baseball team’s decision over a silly little cartoon character. To quote a guy I heard yelling at an anti-Wahoo protester the last time I was in Cleveland for an Indians game, “don’t you have something better to do?”

Oh well. Good luck anyway. How was it you put it for so long? “Maybe don’t get so worked up over a mascot?”