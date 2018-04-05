Boston’s starting rotation has been really good so far

Red Sox starter David Price fired seven innings of shutout ball on Thursday afternoon against the Rays, continuing a trend of elite starting pitching to start the season. With seven starts in the books, Red Sox starters have compiled a minuscule 0.86 ERA.

Date Opp. Starter IP H R ER BB K HR March 29 @ TBR Chris Sale 6.0 1 0 0 3 9 0 March 30 @ TBR David Price 7.0 4 0 0 0 5 0 March 31 @ TBR Rick Porcello 5.1 6 1 1 1 4 0 April 1 @ TBR Hector Velasquez 5.2 5 1 1 1 5 1 April 2 @ MIA Brian Johnson 6.0 6 1 1 2 5 1 April 3 @ MIA Chris Sale 5.0 5 1 1 0 6 0 April 5 vs. TBR David Price 7.0 3 0 0 3 5 0 TOTAL 42.0 30 4 4 10 39 2

For those keeping score at home, that’s also an 8.36 K/9, 2.14 BB/9, and 0.43 HR/9, all terrific rates. The Yankees have the next-best rotation ERA at 1.64. The Dodgers are next at 1.99.

Strangely enough, the only game the Red Sox have lost thus far is Sale’s Opening Day start. The Sox trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the ninth on Thursday, but rallied for two runs to send the game into extra innings. Hanley Ramirez again had a game-winning hit, lacing a walk-off RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 12th inning. The Red Sox are 6-1.

